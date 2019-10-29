Anti-Muslim letter sent to mosque in German capital

BERLIN-Anadolu Agency

An anti-Muslim letter was recently sent to a mosque affiliated with the Islamic Federation of Berlin, the organization’s president said on Oct. 28.

The letter, which contained abusive language towards Islam, was later brought to the police, Murat Gül told Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

Gül said an investigation was launched over racism against Muslims.

He said the mosque’s administration decided not to disclose the name of the mosque to prevent it from being further targeted.

“We feel that xenophobia and Muslim hatred have increased in Germany,” he said.

He emphasized that Germany is one of the safest countries, adding that the police should take precautions in order not to prejudice this.

Gül also urged politicians to step up the fight against right-wing extremism in the country.