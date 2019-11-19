Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

  • November 19 2019 17:23:37

Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

Ceren Deniz – ANTALYA
Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

World-famous Konyaaltı beach in Turkey’s Mediterranean resort city of Antalya has lost nearly 10,000 square meters of soil in the last 10 months due to erosion, an expert has warned.

Sand and stone quarries on the Boğaçayı stream, which flows from the Taurus Mountains to the Mediterranean Sea, have changed the sedimentation regime, said a report by Nihat Dipova, a geotechnics professor from Akdeniz University.

A recreational project to create a pond near the shore also had adverse effects on the 7.5-kilometer-long Blue Flag beach.

“The sand and gravel requirement of the shore was provided by the Boğaçayı streambed for long years. The erosion on the shore between 1934 and 2016 was measured as approximately 50 meters. During the 10 months in which the Boğaçayı recreational project has been implemented, the total amount of lost beach soil was 9,748 meters. The maximum retreat of the shoreline was 19 meters,” said the report.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

    Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

  2. CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

    CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

  3. British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

    British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

  4. CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

    CHP slams Erdoğan’s remarks on early retirement

  5. Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages

    Foreigners describe Turkey in their own languages
Recommended
Wiped out lake to be declared natural protected area

Wiped out lake to be declared natural protected area
Air, sea, land traffic disrupted in Istanbul due to fog

Air, sea, land traffic disrupted in Istanbul due to fog
Cat killer to serve time behind bars

Cat killer to serve time behind bars
Former Turkish FM Mümtaz Soysal laid to rest

Former Turkish FM Mümtaz Soysal laid to rest
Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district

Mystery patron rises again, this time in Istanbul’s Tuzla district
Victims recall deadly 1999 quake in northwestern Düzce

Victims recall deadly 1999 quake in northwestern Düzce

WORLD British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

The former British military officer who was found dead in front of his house in Istanbul’s Beyoğlu district was not actually the founder of the White Helmets group, an executive of the group officially known as the Syria Civil Defense has said.
ECONOMY Pegasus serves 25 mln passengers

Pegasus serves 25 mln passengers

Pegasus Airlines, Turkey’s leading low-budget carrier, has reported that it served a total of 25.1 million passengers in January-October.

SPORTS Anadolu Efes to face Frances ASVEL

Anadolu Efes to face France's ASVEL

Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes will take on France's ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne on Nov. 19 in the ninth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.