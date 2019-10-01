Antalya turns quintessential city for art fans

  • October 01 2019 09:50:00

Antalya turns quintessential city for art fans

ANTALYA- Anadolu Agency
Antalya turns quintessential city for art fans

Located on Turkey’s southwest coast, the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya is a cynosure for art and music lovers, besides luring millions of tourists with its serene waters and spectacular mountain scenery.

Over the years, one of the world’s best-loved tourist resorts has also turned into a center for hosting numerous entertainment packages.

Among the long list of art- and music-related events that Antalya hosted this year was the 26th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival.

Held in the Aspendos Antique Theater by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet (DOB), the festival involved a number of works, including the staging of the 5,000-year-old epic opera “Troy.”

Also, another theatrical performance was the “Aida” opera, authored by Giuseppe Verdi, which tells the story of love between the Roman Commander Radames and the captive Abyssinian Princess Aida.

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) is also a favorite destination of thousands of art lovers, who appreciate works of artists, throughout the year.

At the Side Harbor and Side Antique Theater, a World Music, Culture and Art Festival was held for the 18th time in Manavgat district.

The festival started with the performance of Fire of Anatolia Dance Group and Della Miles, Ibis Maria, Iyeoka and Fatih Erkoç.

By the end of September, Antalya also hosted many international festivals, including the Folk Dancing Festival, Alanya Jazz Days and Antalya Sand Sculpture Festival.

The internationally-famed Spanish artist Monica Molina inaugurated the festival with her concert, combining, traditional Spanish and Latin music themes with her unique interpretation.

The 2011 Grammy Award winner in the best jazz vocal category, Dee Dee Bridgewater, fascinated the audience with a feast of music at the festival.

Russian saxophonist Igor Butman, Cuban jazz pianist Roberto Fonseca and famous pianist and composer Fazil Say also charmed the music lovers.

World-famous pop star Jennifer Lopez captivated an audience as she hit the stage of a five-star hotel in Serik.
She is on her fourth world concert tour called, “It’s My Party.” The tour was announced during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb.13.

On Aug. 6, she performed for two hours, to the 2,500-strong crowd, which included celebrities, star footballers and managers.

Anne Marie, Jason Durelo and James Arthur performed at the same hotel.

One of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia and Europe, the 56th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival scheduled between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, is expected to attract many local and foreign celebrities from around the world.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Yeliz Gül Ege said that such international events contribute to the promotion of the city.

“The events held annually for years help art lovers and must be protected and carried into the future,” she said.

Tourism, Arts,

MOST POPULAR

  1. New residence regulation in North Cyprus

    New residence regulation in North Cyprus

  2. Greek writers praise world-famous Turkish baklava

    Greek writers praise world-famous Turkish baklava

  3. Turkey to strengthen efforts for Syria safe zone

    Turkey to strengthen efforts for Syria safe zone

  4. UN expert blasts Saudi prince over Khashoggi defense

    UN expert blasts Saudi prince over Khashoggi defense

  5. CHP questions tax taken since 1999 earthquake after last week’s tremor

    CHP questions tax taken since 1999 earthquake after last week’s tremor
Recommended
Presidential Orchestra opens new season

Presidential Orchestra opens new season
Greek writers praise world-famous Turkish baklava

Greek writers praise world-famous Turkish baklava
Excavation team adopts stray dog, finds home for another

Excavation team adopts stray dog, finds home for another 
Exciting finds at Kahin Tepe excavations

Exciting finds at Kahin Tepe excavations
Renovated sections reopened at Istanbul Archaeology Museums

Renovated sections reopened at Istanbul Archaeology Museums
Band regals audience on 40th anniversary

Band regals audience on 40th anniversary

WORLD Council of Europe marks 70th anniversary

Council of Europe marks 70th anniversary

A commemorative ceremony for the 70th anniversary of the Council of Europe took place in Strasbourg, France on Oct. 1. 
ECONOMY Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

Turkish Central Bank opens FX gold swap market

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Oct. 1 opened a foreign exchange gold swap market.
SPORTS Galatasaray set for tough test against PSG

Galatasaray set for tough test against PSG

Galatasaray will be hoping for a repeat of its first home fixture in last season’s Champions League as it welcomes the early Group A leader Paris Saint-Germain to Istanbul on Oct. 1.