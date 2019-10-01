Antalya turns quintessential city for art fans

ANTALYA- Anadolu Agency

Located on Turkey’s southwest coast, the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya is a cynosure for art and music lovers, besides luring millions of tourists with its serene waters and spectacular mountain scenery.

Over the years, one of the world’s best-loved tourist resorts has also turned into a center for hosting numerous entertainment packages.

Among the long list of art- and music-related events that Antalya hosted this year was the 26th International Aspendos Opera and Ballet Festival.

Held in the Aspendos Antique Theater by the General Directorate of State Opera and Ballet (DOB), the festival involved a number of works, including the staging of the 5,000-year-old epic opera “Troy.”

Also, another theatrical performance was the “Aida” opera, authored by Giuseppe Verdi, which tells the story of love between the Roman Commander Radames and the captive Abyssinian Princess Aida.

The Antalya State Opera and Ballet (ADOB) is also a favorite destination of thousands of art lovers, who appreciate works of artists, throughout the year.

At the Side Harbor and Side Antique Theater, a World Music, Culture and Art Festival was held for the 18th time in Manavgat district.

The festival started with the performance of Fire of Anatolia Dance Group and Della Miles, Ibis Maria, Iyeoka and Fatih Erkoç.

By the end of September, Antalya also hosted many international festivals, including the Folk Dancing Festival, Alanya Jazz Days and Antalya Sand Sculpture Festival.

The internationally-famed Spanish artist Monica Molina inaugurated the festival with her concert, combining, traditional Spanish and Latin music themes with her unique interpretation.

The 2011 Grammy Award winner in the best jazz vocal category, Dee Dee Bridgewater, fascinated the audience with a feast of music at the festival.

Russian saxophonist Igor Butman, Cuban jazz pianist Roberto Fonseca and famous pianist and composer Fazil Say also charmed the music lovers.

World-famous pop star Jennifer Lopez captivated an audience as she hit the stage of a five-star hotel in Serik.

She is on her fourth world concert tour called, “It’s My Party.” The tour was announced during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Feb.13.

On Aug. 6, she performed for two hours, to the 2,500-strong crowd, which included celebrities, star footballers and managers.

Anne Marie, Jason Durelo and James Arthur performed at the same hotel.

One of the most prestigious film festivals in Asia and Europe, the 56th Antalya Golden Orange Film Festival scheduled between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, is expected to attract many local and foreign celebrities from around the world.

Speaking to the state-run Anadolu Agency, Yeliz Gül Ege said that such international events contribute to the promotion of the city.

“The events held annually for years help art lovers and must be protected and carried into the future,” she said.