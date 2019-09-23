Antalya congress to bring together vets, cat lovers

  • September 23 2019 13:00:14

Antalya congress to bring together vets, cat lovers

ANKARA
Antalya congress to bring together vets, cat lovers

KEDVET, a non-governmental organization promoting affection towards and awareness regarding cats, is organizing International Feline Medicine Congress between Oct. 6 and 8 in Turkey’s southern province of Antalya.

The event, whose tagline is “Just for Cats” is bringing together under the same roof volunteer veterinarians and cat lovers. Participants of the conference will catch up with the innovations in feline medicine, meet scholars who are experts on felines, and learn and exchange opinions.

KEDVET chairman Dr. Tarkan Özçetin says on the event’s website that the cat population in Turkey was counted to be at 3.4 million as of 2017, citing official data.

“The fact that feline-specific vaccines, medications, litters etc. rapidly run out of stock each year and supply has become increasingly problematic can also be shown as evidence to this data. One could easily say that the interest in cats will continue to augment at a similar rate for years to come. In this sense, there is no doubt that each year veterinary clinicians will increasingly dedicate a great majority of their time and accumulation of knowledge to cats,” Özçetin says.

Founded in 2015 as the first “Association of Feline Medicine” in Turkey, KEDVET was accepted as representative of Turkey for the International Society of Feline Medicine (ISFM) the same year.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

    Turkish, US presidents discuss bilateral relations

  2. Over 13 kg of cocaine seized in Istanbul

    Over 13 kg of cocaine seized in Istanbul

  3. Gov’t to introduce judicial reform document to opposition parties

    Gov’t to introduce judicial reform document to opposition parties

  4. Erdoğan in New York to attend UN General Assembly

    Erdoğan in New York to attend UN General Assembly

  5. 52 mln tourist target to be met, says culture minister

    52 mln tourist target to be met, says culture minister
Recommended
Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says

Gov’t will eventually ‘have to’ go to early polls, main opposition CHP leader says
Fancy Women Bike Ride spreads to 85 cities, towns

Fancy Women Bike Ride spreads to 85 cities, towns
US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold

US Senator Graham says he is trying to get Turkey back in F-35 fold
It is a misconception that sign languages are primitive: Linguist

It is a misconception that sign languages are primitive: Linguist
Gülen cult uses American taxpayers money: Presidential aide

Gülen cult uses American taxpayers' money: Presidential aide

Turkey wants to be producer of new technologies: VP Oktay

Turkey wants to be producer of new technologies: VP Oktay

WORLD UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks: PM Johnson

UK believes Iran was behind Saudi oil attacks: PM Johnson

Britain believes Iran was responsible for an attack on Saudi oil facilities and will work with the United States and European allies on a joint response, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sept. 23.
ECONOMY Turkey moves to protect Thomas Cook guests

Turkey moves to protect Thomas Cook guests

Hours after the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook, Turkish authorities moved to reassure tourists in Turkey who booked and paid for their holidays through the iconic firm.

SPORTS Hearing impairment not obstacle for athletes

Hearing impairment not obstacle for athletes

Athletes with hearing impairment do not need any extra equipment while playing sports, according to head of a sports federation.