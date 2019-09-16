‘Another Russia’ at Istanbul Modern

  • September 16 2019 16:43:36

‘Another Russia’ at Istanbul Modern

ISTANBUL
‘Another Russia’ at Istanbul Modern

Istanbul Modern Cinema starts off the new season with a program titled “Another Russia” between Sept. 19 and 29.

Istanbul Modern Cinema starts off the new season with a program titled “Another Russia” between Sept. 19 and 29.

The program focuses on the less well-known side of contemporary Russian cinema, famous for its deep and intricate psychological dramas. The films include genre cinema from the last decade and films that have gained box office success in Russia despite being less known internationally – many of which that have not been shown in Turkey.

Rather than presenting a depressing and lost Russia, the selection offers diverse films in terms of style and genre, from comedies to thrillers; alternative characters and stories regarding the changing identities of the young population within the quickly globalizing society following the demise of Communism.

For example, “Zoology” portrays a middle-aged woman with a tail and her struggle for life. The story of Natasha, who lives with her pious mother in a conservative town, is a representation of all individuals who have been marginalized because they don’t fit the norms of society.

Directed by Natasha Merkulova and Aleksey Chupov, “The Man Who Surprised Everyone” is an adaptation of a folktale, depicted through the story of Egor, a forest keeper living in a poor Siberian village. In the film, Egor decides to change his gender as a means to cheat death and begins to wear women’s clothing and make-up.
Another film included in the selection is “Celestial Wives of the Meadow Mari,” which illustrates folkloric narratives within the culture of Mari through the story of 23 women while it examines pagan rituals.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

    100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

  2. Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport

    Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport

  3. Turkish, Russian leaders hold bilateral meeting

    Turkish, Russian leaders hold bilateral meeting

  4. Turkey, Iran, Russia meet in fifth Syria summit

    Turkey, Iran, Russia meet in fifth Syria summit

  5. Turkish Cyprus needs Turkey's guarantorship more than ever: Turkish FM

    Turkish Cyprus needs Turkey's guarantorship more than ever: Turkish FM
Recommended
Chinese director to be awarded in Turkish film festival

Chinese director to be awarded in Turkish film festival
Nazi comedy Jojo Rabbit wins Toronto film fest prize

Nazi comedy 'Jojo Rabbit' wins Toronto film fest prize  
Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75
Turkish Film Week kicks off in Serbian capital

Turkish Film Week kicks off in Serbian capital
Turkish TV series admirers visit Turkey

Turkish TV series admirers visit Turkey
‘Man in Golden Dress’ in Turkey

‘Man in Golden Dress’ in Turkey
WORLD Iran seizes vessel in Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel fuel: ISNA

Iran seizes vessel in Gulf for allegedly smuggling diesel fuel: ISNA

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have seized a vessel in the Gulf for allegedly smuggling 250,000 litres of diesel fuel to the United Arab Emirates, Iran's semi-official Students News agency ISNA reported on Sept. 16.   
ECONOMY Turkey, Azerbaijan to build simplified customs frontier

Turkey, Azerbaijan to build simplified customs frontier

Turkey and Azerbaijan agreed to establish a "simplified customs frontier", Turkish vice president said on Sept. 16.
SPORTS Spain World Cup win, US woes blow Olympic basketball wide open

Spain World Cup win, US woes blow Olympic basketball wide open

The Tokyo 2020 Olympics basketball suddenly looks wide open after reigning champion the United States suffered its worst World Cup, Spain triumphed and Argentina surprised.