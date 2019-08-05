Annual inflation rate in July at 16.65%

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey saw a 16.65% annual hike in consumer prices last month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) reported on Aug. 5.

The annual inflation in July rose by 0.93 percentage points from 15.72% previous month.

The highest price increase on a yearly basis was seen in miscellaneous goods and services with 26.93% in July.

"Furnishing and household equipment with 25.41%, hotels, cafes and restaurants with 19.85%, alcoholic beverages and tobacco with 19.23% and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 18.21% were the other main groups where high annual increases were realized," TÜİK said.

Last week, an Anadolu Agency survey showed that a group of 12 economists forecast an average annual climb of 16.70% in consumer prices.