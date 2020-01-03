Annual inflation rate at 11.84 pct in December

  • January 03 2020 10:51:00

Annual inflation rate at 11.84 pct in December

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Annual inflation rate at 11.84 pct in December

Turkey posted an 11.84 percent annual hike in consumer prices in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) announced on Jan. 3.

The annual inflation rose 1.28 percentage points last month, up from 10.56 percent in November.

December 2018 annual inflation rate was 20.30 percent, according to TÜİK.

A group of 14 economists polled by Anadolu Agency expected annual inflation to hit 11.51 percent and monthly inflation to reach 0.45 percent in December.

The price of alcoholic beverages and tobacco recorded the highest annual rise in the month with 43.12 percent, while the lowest annual increase was 3.16 percent in communication.

On a monthly basis, consumer price index saw a rise of 0.74 percent in December.

"The highest monthly decrease was 1.91 percent in clothing and footwear," TÜİK said. 

Food and non-alcoholic beverages showed a 2.93 percent rise, transportation 0.57 percent, and health and miscellaneous goods and services 0.42 percent.

Official figures revealed that the 12-month average hike in consumer prices was 15.18 percent as of this end-2019.

Since the beginning of the year, inflation fell by 8.51 percentage points from 20.35 percent in January.

This October recorded the lowest annual inflation rate it had seen in the last three years with 8.55 percent.

Turkey's inflation rate is expected to hit 12 percent this year, as laid out in the new economic program for 2020-2022 announced by the government this September.

The country's year-end inflation forecast of Turkish Central Bank was in line with the government's projection.Over the last decade, annual inflation saw its lowest level at 3.99 percent in March 2011, while it peaked at 25.24 percent in October 2018.

MOST POPULAR

  1. US airstrike kills Iran's Quds force head, Iraqi PMU chief

    US airstrike kills Iran's Quds force head, Iraqi PMU chief

  2. Waiting for passengers with signs banned at Istanbul Airport

    Waiting for passengers with signs banned at Istanbul Airport

  3. Trump 'directed' killing of Soleimani, Tehran vows to retaliate

    Trump 'directed' killing of Soleimani, Tehran vows to retaliate

  4. Seven detained in Istanbul for aiding ex-Nissan CEO's flight

    Seven detained in Istanbul for aiding ex-Nissan CEO's flight

  5. Police drone shot down by gendarmerie in Taksim Square

    Police drone shot down by gendarmerie in Taksim Square
Recommended
Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019

Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019
Oil prices up 3 pct with tensions in Middle East

Oil prices up 3 pct with tensions in Middle East
Government slashes VAT on furniture

Government slashes VAT on furniture

Turkey issues completion visa for investments worth $18.4B

Turkey issues completion visa for investments worth $18.4B
Gold production in Turkey breaks record

Gold production in Turkey breaks record
Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter

Treasury to repay $13 billion debt in first quarter
WORLD 445 cross into Bangladesh from India in past two months

445 cross into Bangladesh from India in past two months

Illegal border crossings from India to Bangladesh have risen in recent months amid ongoing citizenship crisis in India, official data from Dhaka showed on Jan. 3.

ECONOMY Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019

Turkish exports hit $180.46B in 2019

Turkey's exports amounted to $180.46 billion, up 2.04 percent, compared to last year, the country's trade minister said.

SPORTS Liverpool win against Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield

Liverpool win against Sheffield United 2-0 at Anfield

English Premier League leaders Liverpool beat Sheffield United 2-0 in Jan. 2's league match to earn their 11th straight win.