Ankara voices concern over mosque attack in Norway

  • August 12 2019 16:55:01

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkey on Aug. 12 voiced concern over the armed attack on an Afghan mosque in Baerum city, Norway

“Deeply sad and concerned about the mosque attack in Norway,” said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Çavuşoğlu on Twitter. 

“Thanking Prime Minister Erna Solberg for her sincere and courageous message against rising racism and Islamophobia in the world. Can only overcome this problem by fighting together,” he added. 

A 21-year-old gunman on Aug. 10 attacked the Al-Noor Islamic Centre in Baerum, around 20km from Oslo. 

The attack took place one day before the Muslim religious holiday of Eid al-Adha. 

"The attacker is Philip Manshaus, a Norwegian citizen known for his anti-immigrant and far-right views," local broadcaster NRK cited Oslo Police Chief Rune Skjold as saying. 

The gunman was overpowered by people at the mosque before police arrived, Skjold said adding that Afghan national Mohamed Rafiq was injured while confronting the attacker. 

 

Turkey, Norway, mosque attack

