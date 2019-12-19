Ankara slams Netherlands for asylum of FETÖ members

  • December 19 2019 09:40:36

Ankara slams Netherlands for asylum of FETÖ members

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ankara slams Netherlands for asylum of FETÖ members

Turkey on Dec. 18 criticized a decision by the Netherlands to approve asylum applications and residence permits for suspects with alleged links to the FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey.

"It is unacceptable that the Dutch Immigration and Naturalisation Service responded positively to the asylum applications of FETÖ members and granted them residence permits on the basis that personal information of the FETÖ-affiliated individuals might have been obtained by the Turkish authorities," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said in a statement.

Aksoy stressed that the 1951 Geneva Convention on the Status of Refugees stipulated that individuals who are wanted for terror crimes could not be granted refugee status.

"The Convention aims to prevent the abuse of the refugee status by terrorists," he added.

Aksoy went on to say that Turkey's efforts and expectations for the extradition of FETÖ members continued.

"Our expectation and efforts towards the extradition of FETÖ members who are behind the July 15 treacherous coup attempt, claiming the lives of 251 innocent citizens and injuring thousands, will continue," Aksoy said.

"It should not be forgotten that this terrorist organization is a threat not only to Turkey, but also to every country where it operates, and that international cooperation is of great importance in the fight against terrorism," he concluded.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to dispatch a team to Russia for Libya talks

    Turkey to dispatch a team to Russia for Libya talks

  2. Mystical Göbeklitepe to be focus of Netflix's new Turkish series

    Mystical Göbeklitepe to be focus of Netflix's new Turkish series

  3. Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

    Turkey slams US 'menacing tone' over F-35 program

  4. Turkish army purchases indigenous machine gun drone

    Turkish army purchases indigenous machine gun drone

  5. Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale

    Iconic Antalya hotel put up for sale
Recommended
Turkey to head OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation

Turkey to head OSCE Forum for Security Cooperation
Turkey, Malaysia sign 15 pacts on science, defense

Turkey, Malaysia sign 15 pacts on science, defense
Fate of worlds Muslims not in hands of five countries, Erdoğan says

Fate of world's Muslims not in hands of five countries, Erdoğan says
Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy

Libya confident of Turkey’s military help when needed: Envoy
Turkey to dispatch a team to Russia for Libya talks

Turkey to dispatch a team to Russia for Libya talks
Rescue teams find bodies of two missing hikers

Rescue teams find bodies of two missing hikers
WORLD US Congress authorizes sanctions on Syria, Iran, Russia

US Congress authorizes sanctions on Syria, Iran, Russia

Defense bill greenlights measures against regime of Bashar al-Assad and his allies in order to protect Syrian civilians
ECONOMY Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port

Global Ports signs deal for Vietnamese port

Global Ports Holding, a subsidiary of Global Yatırım Holding, has announced that it signed a 15-year management service agreement with Ha Long Sun Limited Liability Company for the Ha Long International Cruise Port located in Ha Long Bay, Vietnam.
SPORTS Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Mesut Özil deleted from computer game in China over Uighur remarks

Arsenal star Mesut Özil has been deleted from a computer football game in China as a feud between the German footballer and China intensifies on a social media post about his condemnation regarding Uighur Muslims.