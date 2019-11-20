Ankara says three killed in YPG/PKK school attack in N Syria

  • November 20 2019 09:45:00

Ankara says three killed in YPG/PKK school attack in N Syria

ANKARA
Ankara says three killed in YPG/PKK school attack in N Syria

The YPG/PKK terrorists have bombed a school in northern Syria, killing three civilians and injuring eight others including children, the Turkish defense ministry said on Nov. 19.

"The PKK/YPG who continued their harassments and attacks, and conducted bombings in the Operation Peace Spring area, have now targeted a school in Tel Abyad's Curn village," the ministry said in a tweet.

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria, east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.

Ankara has reached two separate deals with the U.S. and Russia to pause the operation in order to allow YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from a planned safe zone, where Turkey wants to repatriate the refugees.

While Moscow has said the YPG have withdrawn to at least 30 km (18 miles) from the border, Ankara has been skeptical and held out the possibility of new attacks if members of what it sees as a terrorist group remain.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu was quoted on Nov. 18 as saying Ankara would launch a new operation if the area was not cleared of YPG terrorists. 

bomb attack,

MOST POPULAR

  1. CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

    CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

  2. Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

    Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

  3. Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

    Turkey vows no step back from S-400: Erdoğan

  4. British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

    British ex-officer was not our founder: White Helmets

  5. Turkey turns to domestic agenda after US talks

    Turkey turns to domestic agenda after US talks
Recommended
‘Tired’ endangered bittern put under protection

‘Tired’ endangered bittern put under protection
YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t

YPG seeks resurgence of ISIL for own legitimacy: Gov’t

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 10 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 10 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion

Antalya’s iconic beach suffers from fast erosion
CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

CHP leader critical of Erdoğan for Trump’s letter

Wife killers given leniency

Wife killers given leniency
WORLD Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

Former UK consulate employee says Chinese secret police tortured him

A former employee of Britain's Hong Kong consulate said Chinese secret police beat him, deprived him of sleep and chained him as they pressed him for information about activists leading the pro-democracy protests, the BBC and Wall Street Journal reported.
ECONOMY Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey, Georgia to work on simplified customs line

Turkey and Georgia have agreed to work on a simplified customs line which pave the way for ending delays in transportation.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe Beko to face Barcelona Lassa: EuroLeague

Spain's Barcelona Lassa will host Turkish basketball powerhouse Fenerbahçe Beko on Nov. 20 in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019-20 regular season.