Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

  • November 23 2019 13:40:00

Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

ANKARA
Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

Turkey's Defense Ministry on Nov. 23 said a car bomb attack from the PKK/YPG terror group killed at least three civilians.

The ministry said that according to initial reports, more than 20 people were injured in the explosion in an industrial zone of Tal Abyad.

Two other car bombs have hit Tal Abyad this month, killing at least 21 people.

On Nov. 2, the terror group conducted another deadly attack in the town, killing 13 civilians and wounding 20 others after targeting a marketplace in the city center.

Terrorists sought to slaughter civilians once again on No. 5, sending a vehicle loaded with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to Tal Abyad. Luckily, nobody was killed or injured and the would-be perpetrator was caught alive.

On Nov. 19, the PKK/YPG attacked a school in Curn village, killing three civilians and wounded eight children.

Eight civilians were killed and 20 others wounded on Nov. 10, when a car bomb planted by the terror group exploded in southern Tal Abyad.

 

 

Syria,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to prove alleged meeting with CHP member

    Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to prove alleged meeting with CHP member

  2. Legendary ferry to return to Istanbul’s waters

    Legendary ferry to return to Istanbul’s waters

  3. Turkish parliament ratifies new taxes

    Turkish parliament ratifies new taxes

  4. Ankara working on natural gas pipeline between Turkey, Turkish Cyprus: Minister

    Ankara working on natural gas pipeline between Turkey, Turkish Cyprus: Minister

  5. Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems

    Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems
Recommended
France takes aim at US inaction in Mideast

France takes aim at US inaction in Mideast

Iran says army and Guards helped quell unrest, blames US agents

Iran says army and Guards helped quell unrest, blames 'US agents'
Epsteins death was a perfect storm of screw-ups: US official

Epstein's death was a 'perfect storm of screw-ups': US official
New documents show contacts between Giuliani and Pompeo

New documents show contacts between Giuliani and Pompeo
Syrians living in Turkey return home in N Syria

Syrians living in Turkey return home in N Syria
Iraqi forces kill three protesters, cleric warns of crisis

Iraqi forces kill three protesters, cleric warns of crisis
WORLD Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

The PKK/YPG terror group killed at least three civilians and injured 20 others in a car bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Nov. 23.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to launch Antalya-Geneva flights

Turkish Airlines to launch Antalya-Geneva flights

Turkish Airlines will launch direct flights between the southern holiday resort of Antalya and Geneva, Switzerland later next year, the national flag carrier announced on Nov. 22.
SPORTS The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.