Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

ANKARA

Turkey's Defense Ministry on Nov. 23 said a car bomb attack from the PKK/YPG terror group killed at least three civilians.

The ministry said that according to initial reports, more than 20 people were injured in the explosion in an industrial zone of Tal Abyad.

Two other car bombs have hit Tal Abyad this month, killing at least 21 people.

On Nov. 2, the terror group conducted another deadly attack in the town, killing 13 civilians and wounding 20 others after targeting a marketplace in the city center.

Terrorists sought to slaughter civilians once again on No. 5, sending a vehicle loaded with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) to Tal Abyad. Luckily, nobody was killed or injured and the would-be perpetrator was caught alive.

On Nov. 19, the PKK/YPG attacked a school in Curn village, killing three civilians and wounded eight children.

Eight civilians were killed and 20 others wounded on Nov. 10, when a car bomb planted by the terror group exploded in southern Tal Abyad.