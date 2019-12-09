Ankara offers condolences to India after factory fire

  • December 09 2019 09:13:57

Ankara offers condolences to India after factory fire

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ankara offers condolences to India after factory fire

Turkey on Dec. 8 extended condolences to India over a deadly factory fire in the capital city.  

“We are saddened to receive the news that 43 people have reportedly lost their lives as a result of the fire in a factory in New Delhi,” said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry also extended "condolences to the people and Government of India as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives."

Early on Dec. 8 morning the massive fire swept through a New Delhi factory with dozens of workers inside.

Fatalities are feared to rise, as some of the wounded sustained grave injuries.

MOST POPULAR

  1. A new map emerges in Mediterranean: Turkish Cypriot PM

    A new map emerges in Mediterranean: Turkish Cypriot PM

  2. Turkey's Erdoğan launches move on Davutoğlu-Babacan

    Turkey's Erdoğan launches move on Davutoğlu-Babacan

  3. Turkey marks progress in human development

    Turkey marks progress in human development

  4. Defense minister says Turkey-Libya maritime pact no threat to others

    Defense minister says Turkey-Libya maritime pact no threat to others

  5. Turkey, France culturally connected despite political differences, says French envoy

    Turkey, France culturally connected despite political differences, says French envoy
Recommended
NATO stronger, more meaningful with Turkey, says defense minister

NATO stronger, more meaningful with Turkey, says defense minister
Flesh-eating fish reduced water level of Lake Beyşehir, mayor says

Flesh-eating fish reduced water level of Lake Beyşehir, mayor says

Turkish forces seize large amount of ammunition

Turkish forces seize large amount of ammunition

Turkey deports 11 French citizens over ISIL links

Turkey deports 11 French citizens over ISIL links
Police disperse womens ‘Las Tesis’ dance protest in Istanbul

Police disperse women's ‘Las Tesis’ dance protest in Istanbul
Defense minister says Turkey-Libya maritime pact no threat to others

Defense minister says Turkey-Libya maritime pact no threat to others
WORLD Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

Boris Johnson gets served coffee the classic Turkish way

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Dec. 8 visited a Turkish Cypriot family’s house in London as part of the election campaign.
ECONOMY Economists expect $1.6B+ current account surplus

Economists expect $1.6B+ current account surplus

Turkey's current account balance is projected to post a surplus of $1.6 billion in October, an Anadolu Agency survey found on Dec. 9.
SPORTS Turkeys Yasemin grabs gold in Euro championship

Turkey's Yasemin grabs gold in Euro championship

Turkish runner Yasemin Can bagged the gold medal in European Cross Country Championships held in Portugal.