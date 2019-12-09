Ankara offers condolences to India after factory fire

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Dec. 8 extended condolences to India over a deadly factory fire in the capital city.

“We are saddened to receive the news that 43 people have reportedly lost their lives as a result of the fire in a factory in New Delhi,” said a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement.

The ministry also extended "condolences to the people and Government of India as well as to the relatives of those who lost their lives."

Early on Dec. 8 morning the massive fire swept through a New Delhi factory with dozens of workers inside.

Fatalities are feared to rise, as some of the wounded sustained grave injuries.