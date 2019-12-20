Ankara condemns terrorist attack in Chad

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey on Dec. 19 condemned a terrorist attack in Chad which left over dozens of civilians dead.

"We are saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives and injured in a terrorist attack against a fishing village on the shores of Lake Chad," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We strongly condemn this heinous attack,” the statement read, also offering Turkey’s condolences Chad.

On Dec. 18, at least 14 people were killed and five others injured in Boko Haram's armed attack in a fishing village in western Chad.