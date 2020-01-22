Ankara condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

  • January 22 2020 14:40:27

Ankara condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Ankara condemns terrorist attack in Burkina Faso

Soldiers guard positions near the Naaba Koom military base in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. (Reuters Photo)

Turkey on Jan. 22 condemned a terrorist attack which killed at least 36 civilians in Burkina Faso.

“We are saddened to receive the news that many people lost their lives and were injured in a terrorist attack on a market in a village in the central-northern province of Sanmatenga of Burkina Faso,” Turkey's Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“We strongly condemn this terrorist attack. We extend our sincere condolences to the brotherly people and Government of Burkina Faso as well as to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives and [we wish] speedy recovery to the injured,” the statement added.

Thirty-six civilians were killed in Burkina Faso on Jan. 20 in what the government called a terrorist attack on a market in Sanmatenga province.

Armed militants forced their way into the market of the village of Alamou and attacked people there before burning the structure to the ground, the government said in a statement on Jan. 21.

The bloodshed is part of a surge in violence in the West African country that has killed hundreds, forced nearly a million from their homes and made much of the north ungovernable over the past two years.

"These repeated attacks on innocent civilians call for real cooperation between the defence and security forces," the government said.

President Roch Marc Kabore called for two days of national mourning in response to the attack. It was not immediately clear who was responsible.

Islamist groups with links to al Qaeda and ISIL have carried out increasingly brazen attacks against civilian and military targets in Burkina Faso in recent months, including an attack on a mining convoy in November that killed nearly 40 people.

The country was once a pocket of relative calm in the Sahel region, but its homegrown insurgency has been amplified by a spillover of jihadist violence and criminality from its chaotic northern neighbor Mali.

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU seeks to reduce Turkey’s role in Libya

    EU seeks to reduce Turkey’s role in Libya

  2. Russia and Cyprus

    Russia and Cyprus

  3. Japan makes drastic changes in nuclear power energy industry after Fukushima

    Japan makes drastic changes in nuclear power energy industry after Fukushima

  4. Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

    Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

  5. Iranian-Turkish gold trader Zarrab’s former champion racehorse hung in limbo

    Iranian-Turkish gold trader Zarrab’s former champion racehorse hung in limbo
Recommended
Turkish FM urges Russia to abide by Idlib ceasefire

Turkish FM urges Russia to abide by Idlib ceasefire
Second reform package, penalty regulations to be introduced to parliament

Second reform package, penalty regulations to be introduced to parliament
CHP leader accuses gov’t of ‘victimizing thousands to benefit contractors’

CHP leader accuses gov’t of ‘victimizing thousands to benefit contractors’
Unofficial historical registry of Turkish diplomacy on table shelf

Unofficial historical registry of Turkish diplomacy on table shelf
Turkey finalizes preparations against coronavirus: Health minister

Turkey finalizes preparations against coronavirus: Health minister
Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay
WORLD Greece elects first woman president

Greece elects first woman president

Greece's parliament on Jan. 22 elected the first woman president in the country's history, a senior judge with an expertise in environmental and constitutional law.
ECONOMY Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

The Turkish Employers’ Association of Metal Industries (MESS) has announced that it took a lockout decision after the labor union Türk Metal decided to go on strike as the parties failed to resolve disagreements.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Jan. 21 by defeating Hes Kablo Kayserispor.