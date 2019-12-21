Ancelotti appointed Everton manager

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Everton appointed Carlo Ancelotti on Dec. 21 as the English Premier League club’s new manager with a four-and-a-half-year deal.

"One of the most successful managers in world football, having won 20 trophies including league titles in four different countries and the Champions League three times, Ancelotti has agreed on a four-and-a-half-year deal that runs until the end of the 2023/24 season," the club announced on their website on Dec. 21.

The Italian coach was sacked by Napoli earlier this month.

Ancelotti succeeded Marco Silva who was dismissed by the English club on Dec. 6.

"This is a great club with a rich history and a very passionate fan base. There is a clear vision from the owner and the board to deliver success and trophies. That is something that appeals to me as a manager and I am thrilled at the prospect of being able to work with everybody at the Club to help make that vision a reality," he said.

The 60-year-old returned to English football after he was sacked by Chelsea in 2011.