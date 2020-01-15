AnadoluJet goes global brand with international flights

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

AnadoluJet, a brand of Turkey’s national flag carrier, will be a global carrier by launching several new international flights from Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport.

The carrier, which operates only two international flights currently, will launch flights from Istanbul to 26 new destinations in 16 countries as of March, 29, the Turkish Airlines' brand announced on Jan. 14.

The carrier will fly to airports of Ercan, Kuwait, Dubai, Baghdad, Bahrein, Baku, Jeddah, Erbil, Riyadh, Tehran, Tel Aviv, Tbilisi, Dammam, Abu Dhabi, Medina, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, London, Milan, Munich, Stuttgart, Paris, Rome, and Vienna.

The operational processes will be covered by Turkish Airlines and the carrier will provide free onboard catering service during international flights.

AnadoluJet has been carrying over 100 million passengers in airports of Turkey since its foundation in 2008.