Anadolu Efes win Turkish Basketball Presidential Cup

  • September 27 2019 09:08:31

Anadolu Efes win Turkish Basketball Presidential Cup

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes win Turkish Basketball Presidential Cup

Istanbul-based basketball club Anadolu Efes won the Turkish Basketball Presidential Cup, beating city rivals Fenerbahçe Beko 79-74 on Sept. 26.

Anadolu Efes' Croatian forward Krunoslav Simon was on fire against Fenerbahçe Beko as he scored 22 points in the final held in southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep.

Simon had 100% three point field goal, scoring all his six three point shots.

Simon's Serbian teammate Vasilije Micic produced 16 points. Micic also made nine assists.

Anadolu Efes' U.S. center Bryant Dunston had 15 points.

Another U.S. player of Anadolu Efes, Alec Peters scored 12 points. Peters had eight rebounds as well.

Fenerbahçe Beko's U.S. forward Derrick Williams produced 16 points.

Serbian small forward of Fenerbahçe Beko Nikola Kalinic scored 13 points against Anadolu Efes.

Fenerbahçe Beko captain Melih Mahmutoğlu tallied 11 points.

The French star of Fenerbahçe Beko, Nando De Colo had a poor performance in the final, scoring only four points. De Colo produced five assists but had five turnovers.

Simon was named the player of the final at Karatas Sahinbey Dome.

Anadolu Efes star Shane Larkin didn't play in Gaziantep due to injury problem.

In the cup ceremony after the match, Anadolu Efes captain Doğuş Balbay lifted the trophy.

Fenerbahçe Beko returned to Istanbul with silver medal.

Anadolu Efes, formerly known as Efes Pilsen, won this title for 12 times, in 1986, 1992, 1993,1996, 1998, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Fenerbahçe Beko are seven-time winners of the Turkish Basketball Presidential Cup. The Yellow Canaries last won this title in 2017.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

    5.8-magnitude earthquake jolts Turkish metropolis Istanbul

  2. Tremors after 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolt Istanbul

    Tremors after 5.8-magnitude earthquake jolt Istanbul

  3. Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

    Thousands of drivers fined for smoking in cars

  4. Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

    Turkey slams Egyptian spokesperson’s remarks about Erdoğan

  5. Erdoğan says efforts with US for Syria safe zone on schedule

    Erdoğan says efforts with US for Syria safe zone on schedule
Recommended
Mercedes underdog for rest of year, says Hamilton

Mercedes underdog for rest of year, says Hamilton
Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby

Galatasaray to face Fenerbahçe in Turkey football derby
Turkish minor defies Girls cant play football cliche

Turkish minor defies 'Girls can't play football' cliche
Beşiktaş chair quiting over weak performance

Beşiktaş chair quiting over weak performance

Turkish athletes bag medals in Paralympic sports

Turkish athletes bag medals in Paralympic sports
Turkey wins 4 medals in Chile karate tournament

Turkey wins 4 medals in Chile karate tournament

WORLD EUs Juncker says Britain will be responsible if no Brexit deal

EU's Juncker says Britain will be responsible if no Brexit deal

Jean-Claude Juncker, the president of the European Commission, said he and the European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier were doing all they could to get a Brexit deal, and if they failed it would be Britain's responsibility.
ECONOMY Economic confidence at 86 in September

Economic confidence at 86 in September

Turkey's economic confidence index stood at 86 in September on a monthly basis, an official data revealed on Sept. 27.
SPORTS Mercedes underdog for rest of year, says Hamilton

Mercedes underdog for rest of year, says Hamilton

Mercedes will be underdog for the rest of the Formula One season despite leading the drivers' and constructors' standings by a comfortable margin, according to five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.