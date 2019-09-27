Anadolu Efes win Turkish Basketball Presidential Cup

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Istanbul-based basketball club Anadolu Efes won the Turkish Basketball Presidential Cup, beating city rivals Fenerbahçe Beko 79-74 on Sept. 26.

Anadolu Efes' Croatian forward Krunoslav Simon was on fire against Fenerbahçe Beko as he scored 22 points in the final held in southeastern Turkish province of Gaziantep.

Simon had 100% three point field goal, scoring all his six three point shots.

Simon's Serbian teammate Vasilije Micic produced 16 points. Micic also made nine assists.

Anadolu Efes' U.S. center Bryant Dunston had 15 points.

Another U.S. player of Anadolu Efes, Alec Peters scored 12 points. Peters had eight rebounds as well.

Fenerbahçe Beko's U.S. forward Derrick Williams produced 16 points.

Serbian small forward of Fenerbahçe Beko Nikola Kalinic scored 13 points against Anadolu Efes.

Fenerbahçe Beko captain Melih Mahmutoğlu tallied 11 points.

The French star of Fenerbahçe Beko, Nando De Colo had a poor performance in the final, scoring only four points. De Colo produced five assists but had five turnovers.

Simon was named the player of the final at Karatas Sahinbey Dome.

Anadolu Efes star Shane Larkin didn't play in Gaziantep due to injury problem.

In the cup ceremony after the match, Anadolu Efes captain Doğuş Balbay lifted the trophy.

Fenerbahçe Beko returned to Istanbul with silver medal.

Anadolu Efes, formerly known as Efes Pilsen, won this title for 12 times, in 1986, 1992, 1993,1996, 1998, 2000, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Fenerbahçe Beko are seven-time winners of the Turkish Basketball Presidential Cup. The Yellow Canaries last won this title in 2017.