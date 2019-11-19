Anadolu Efes to face France's ASVEL

ISTANBUL

Turkish powerhouse Anadolu Efes will take on France's ASVEL Lyon-Villeurbanne on Nov. 19 in the ninth round match of the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.

The match will be played at 22.45 local time at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Dome.

Anadolu Efes are at the fifth spot, winning six of eight matches as they lost two games against the Spanish basketball giants Barcelona and Greek basketball giant Panathinaikos.

Anadolu Efes' opponent ASVEL are currently at the eighth position, having five wins with their average form.

In the eighth round match of EuroLeague on Nov. 14, ASVEL lost to Serbian team Crvena Zvezda 74-72, while Anadolu Efes defeated Russia's Zenit 90-88 at Friendship Stadium in Piraeus.

Anadolu Efes will play their 667th game in Europe against ASVEL.