Anadolu Efes secure EuroLeague lead: 74-68

  • December 18 2019 09:23:07

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes maintained their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague over 74-68 win against Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania.

The EuroLeague title contenders Anadolu Efes grasped the away victory as German center Tibor Pleiss and Serbian star Vasilije Micic scored 18 points each.

Micic is a former Zalgiris guard, having played for this team in the 2017-2018 season.

French guard Rodrigue Beaubois dropped 16 points against Zalgiris at Zalgirio Arena.

Anadolu Efes' superstar from the U.S., Shane Larkin, netted 6 points.

Home team Zalgiris' Australian center Jock Landale scored 16 points and Lithuanian forward Edgaras Ulanovas netted 14 points.

Zalgiris center Martinas Geben scored 11 points as well.

Following this win, regular season leaders Anadolu Efes had 12-2 win/loss record.

Zalgiris are currently in the 17th spot in EuroLeague standings, having 3 wins and 11 losses. 

Fenerbahçe Beko lose to Panathinaikos

Meanwhile in the other Round 14 game, Panathinaikos OPAP Athens toppled Fenerbahçe Beko 81-78 in Greece.

Fenerbahçe Beko playmaker guard from Greece, Kostas Sloukas dropped 15 points in the nail-biting game at OAKA (Olympic Athletic Center of Athens).

The Istanbul team's French star Nando De Colo scored 13 points against Panathinaikos.

The other French player of Fenerbahçe Beko, Joffrey Lauvergne, tallied 11 points in Athens.

Home team Panathinaikos earned the win as Jimmer Fredette -- the U.S. guard -- was rampant, scoring 22 points against Fenerbahçe Beko.

Greek playmaker guard Nick Calathes dropped 15 points for Panathinaikos.

Panathinaikos' American forward Deshaun Thomas netted 13 points.

Fenerbahçe Beko are spending a bad season in the EuroLeague as they won five games but lost nine to be in the 15th spot.

Meanwhile Panathinaikos climbed to the fifth place in standings, having 9-5 win/loss record.

In the EuroLeague, the best eight teams will go to the playoffs.

Other results:

Zenit - Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv: 71-82

Zalgiris - Anadolu Efes: 68-74

Real Madrid - AX Armani Exchange Milan: 76-67

Panathinaikos OPAP Athens - Fenerbahçe Beko: 81-78

 

Turkish basketball powerhouse Anadolu Efes maintained their lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague over 74-68 win against Zalgiris Kaunas in Lithuania.