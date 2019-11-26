Anadolu Efes make six-straight wins with victory over Bahçeşehir Koleji: 93-67

  • November 26 2019 10:43:40

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes has an easy past over Bahçeşehir Koleji, extending their winning streak to 6 games in league.

Anadolu Efes defeated Bahçeşehir Koleji 93-67 in an away match to gain their sixth straight win in ING Basketball Süper Lig on Nov. 25.

Anadolu Efes' American star Shane Larkin dominated the game with 22 points.

Croatian guard Krunoslav Simon produced 11 points and 5 assists while Turkish players Tolga Geçim tallied 14 points.

For Bahçeşehir Koleji, American player JaJuan Johnson scored 15 points.

A South Sudanese-Australian center, Mangok Mathiang, posted double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Pınar Karşıyaka remain on top of table

At the end of ninth week in ING Basketball Süper Lig, Pınar Karşıyaka remain on top of table after they beat Meksa Yatırım Afyon Belediyespor 66-75 in an away game.

Pınar Karşıyaka won their second consecutive match with this victory.

Other results:

TOFAŞ - Beşiktaş Sompo Japan: 86-80

Gaziantep Basketbol - Arel Üniversitesi: 88-72

Türk Telekom - Teksüt Bandırma: 81-91

Meksa Yatırım Afyon Belediyespor - Pınar Karşıyaka: 66-75

Galatasaray - OGM Ormanspor: 105-73

Sigortam.net İTÜ - Frutti Extra Bursaspor: 71-90

Fenerbahçe Beko - Darüşşafaka Tekfen: 83-75

Bahçeşehir Koleji - Anadolu Efes: 67-93


Anadolu Efes have an easy past over Bahçeşehir Koleji, extending their winning streak to six games in league.