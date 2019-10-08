Anadolu Efes defeat city rivals Besiktas

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Anadolu Efes beat Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta 80-68 in an away game in Turkey's Basketball Super Lig on Oct. 7.

Anadolu Efes won a hard-fought victory over Beşiktaş during the match's second half.

In the first half of the game, Beşiktaş was ahead 43-41.

Reigning champions Anadolu Efes took control of the game in the second half, taking the win with 80-68.

Vasilije Micic and Alec Peters were vital for Anadolu Efes, each scoring a team-record of 15 points.

On the losing side, Shaquielle McKissic was the only player who scored in double digits with 22 points.

Beşiktaş lost their first game this season while Anadolu Efes had their second consecutive Basketball Super Lig win.

Pinar Karsiyaka, Fenerbahce Beko, Anadolu Efes and the newly-promoted Bursaspor won their first two games at the end of the week two.

Afyon Belediyespor, Bahcesehir Koleji, Ormanspor, Buyukcekmece Basketbol and ITU Basket still have gone winless in the league.

Week 2 results in Basketball Super Lig

Tofaş 123-80 Sigortam.Net ITU Basket

Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta 85-76 Bahçeşehir Koleji

Darüşşafaka Tekfen 63-81 Frutti Extra Bursaspor

Pınar Karşıyaka 80-59 Arel University Büyükçekmece Basketbol

OGM Ormanspor 81-86 Teksut Bandırma

Fenerbahçe Beko 84-75 Gaziantep Basketbol

Beşiktaş Sompo Sigorta 68-80 Anadolu Efes