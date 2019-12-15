Anadolu Efes beat Fenerbahçe twice in one week

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Anadolu Efes defeated Fenerbahçe 79-66 in a home game, taking their 11th win in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.

In Dec. 14's game, Istanbul-based basketball giants Fenerbahçe Beko and Anadolu Efes faced each other once again following the EuroLeague games on Dec. 12.

At the Sinan Erdem Dome, Croatian shooting guard Krunoslav Simon scored 16 and grabbed nine rebounds, becoming the highest scorer for Efes.

For Anadolu Efes, five other players also scored double-digits, with Point guards Vasilije Micic and Shane Larkin taking 15 and 14 points, respectively.

Power forward Chris Singleton scored 14 points, while Tibor Pleiss and Bugrahan Tuncer played with 10 points each.

For the losing side, shooting guard Nando de Colo supported his team with 17 points and five rebounds, becoming the highest scorer of game.

Fenerbahçe Beko captain Melih Mahmutoğlu scored 10 points, though his efforts could not avert the loss.

With this result, Anadolu Efes remained on top of the league, having only one defeat, while Fenerbahçe Beko stayed at third spot with nine wins and three losses in the ING Basketball Süper Lig.

Meanwhile, while Fenerbahçe lost to Anadolu Efes 81-73 in EuroLeague, Efes managed to get their first European road win over Fenerbahçe after 24 years.

Other results:

Arel Üni. Büyükçekmece - Galatasaray Doğa Sigorta: 77 - 87

OGM Ormanspor - Tofaş: 76 - 94

Frutti Extra Bursaspor - Bahçeşehir Koleji: 79 - 78

 

