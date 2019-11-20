Anadolu Efes beat ASVEL to top EuroLeague

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beat their French opponents LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne 90-84 on Nov. 19 to take the lead in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague standings.

The Istanbul team has seven wins and two losses so far this season.

Anadolu Efes' American star Shane Larkin produced 19 points at the Astroballe indoor sports arena in Villeurbanne, France, scoring all 14 of his free throws with 100 percent accuracy.

The Turkish team's Serbian guard, Vasilije Micic, and French guard Rodrigue Beaubois scored 16 points each.

Three ASVEL players -- Jordan Taylor, Tonye Jekiri and Livio Jean-Charles -- scored 12 points each against Anadolu Efes, but the French team lost at home.

In Round 10, Anadolu Efes will visit AX Armani Exchange Milan in Italy on Nov. 21.

