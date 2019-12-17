Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

  • December 17 2019 15:59:15

Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

ANTALYA – Demirören News Agency
Alanya Castle property to be expropriated for $124,000

An expropriation price of 727,000 Turkish Liras ($124,000) has been determined for the house complex of an Austrian citizen, who was found guilty of damaging the historical fortification wall of Alanya Castle during construction.

Walter Godina was fined by the district municipality of Alanya in the Mediterranean province of Antalya in October for damaging six meters of the city wall during renovation works. He was also sued by the Museum Directorate of Alanya and the Regional Board for Protecting the Cultural Heritage.

Finally, a team of appraisal was assigned by the Culture and Tourism Ministry to detect the real estate value of the 132-square-meter historical house and the surrounding land. The total amount was established as 727,351 liras ($123.804).

The Cultural and Natural Heritage Preservation Board advised for expropriation of the property, as the situation posed for risk both for the environment and the historical heritage site. The General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums recently approved the decision.

The nearly 2,100-year-old Alanya Castle, which was included on the UNESCO Tentative List in 2000, welcomes around 2 million visitors in a year. The castle was built in the Hellenistic era on an area of 10 hectares and is surrounded with six kilometers of walls. It hosted the Roman, Byzantine, Seljuk and the Ottoman civilizations for many years.

In October, Godina defended himself saying that all the renovation work fell within the boundaries of law.

Emrah Kaya, who consulted Godina for a real estate appraisal, had also claimed that the recent zoning amnesty gave him the rights to make changes on the city walls without destroying it.

Turkey,

MOST POPULAR

  1. No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

    No Turkish alterity in Europe: Erdoğan

  2. Main opposition CHP objects to sending troops to Libya

    Main opposition CHP objects to sending troops to Libya

  3. Pentagon chief says has to speak with Turkish counterpart for İncirlik comments

    Pentagon chief says has to speak with Turkish counterpart for İncirlik comments

  4. Turkey is going nuclear by 2030: Part 2

    Turkey is going nuclear by 2030: Part 2

  5. Turkey urges ‘more equal burden sharing’ on refugees

    Turkey urges ‘more equal burden sharing’ on refugees
Recommended
İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links

İzmir district mayor arrested over suspected FETÖ links
Turkey honors diplomats killed in Sydney

Turkey honors diplomats killed in Sydney
Turkey names its celestial objects Anadolu and Göktürk

Turkey names its celestial objects 'Anadolu' and 'Göktürk'
Loggerhead Tuba sets sail to Mediterranean again

Loggerhead Tuba sets sail to Mediterranean again
Suspected bank robber persuaded to surrender

Suspected bank robber persuaded to surrender
Linden as valuable as gold in Turkey during winter

Linden as valuable as gold in Turkey during winter
WORLD More equitable refugee response needed: UN chief

'More equitable' refugee response needed: UN chief

UN's Guterres says Global Refugee Forum in Geneva is a chance to discard old model of support for refugees

ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock at $118B in October

Short-term foreign debt stock at $118B in October

Turkey's short-term external debt stock totaled $118 billion as of October, the country's Central Bank said on Dec. 16.
SPORTS Žalgiris host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes as race heats up

Žalgiris host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes as race heats up

Lithuania's Žalgiris Kaunas will host red-hot league leader Anadolu Efes in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague 2019/20 regular season.