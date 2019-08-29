Akbank Jazz Festival launched in press conference

ISTANBUL

The 29th Akbank Jazz Festival will take place between Oct. 17 and 27, welcoming over 130 jazz stars. The event will feature 35 concerts along with three talks and 25 workshops. The festival program was announced at a press conference held at the Sakıp Sabancı Museum on Aug. 29.

“Beyond the boundaries of Istanbul, Akbank Jazz Festival has an important mission that carries the jazz rhythm to high schools, universities and Anatolia. We will continue to bring Akbank Jazz Festival to a growing audience in the coming years as it has for 29 years,” said Akbank General Director Hakan Binbaşgil.

The Jazz Workshops in High Schools, which is organized to promote jazz music to young people, will be given by Yavuz Akyazıcı Project this year in 10 high schools.

“Jazz on Campus,” one of the most important events of the festival, will bring jazz drummer Ediz Hafızoğlu and his “Nazdrave” project to Middle East Technical University, Kayseri Erciyes University, Nevşehir Hacı Bektaş Veli University, Adana Çukurova University and Gaziantep University.

In addition to concerts, workshops and talks, this year the festival will feature “Jazz Time” as a new concept. “Jazz in the Kitchen,” “Jazz Brunch” and “Afternoon Jazz” will be other events of the festival.

Within the scope of the festival, ECM Records, which celebrates its 50th anniversary and presents over 600 albums since 1969, will bring together a selection of musicians from different generations.

Among the names will be Art Ensemble of Chicago, Louis Sclavis Quartet, Mats Eilertsen Trio, Yonathan Avishai Trio, Jakob Bro Trio feat. Joey Baron, Thomas Morgan and Charles Lloyd Sky Trio, who have worked under the roof of ECM for many years.

The venues of the festival, organized by Pozitif, will be Akbank Sanat, Cemal Reşit Rey Concert Hall, Zorlu PSM, Babylon, Caddebostan Cultural Center, Moda Stage, Nardis Jazz Club, Summart Art Center, The Badau, Bova, Tamirane Acacia, Consulate General of Austria and Soho.