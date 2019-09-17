After losing 'Friends,' Netflix buys rights to 'Seinfeld'

  • September 17 2019 14:56:14

After losing 'Friends,' Netflix buys rights to 'Seinfeld'

NEW YORK - AFP
After losing Friends, Netflix buys rights to Seinfeld

Streaming giant Netflix said Monday it had acquired the global rights to popular American sitcom "Seinfeld" from 2021 -- a feather in its cap as the battle among online video platforms for coveted content heats up.

The company did not reveal the value of the transaction.

But the move was a bit of a rebound for Netflix, which has lost the rights to "Friends" from next year and to the American version of "The Office" from 2021 -- the two most-watched series it has on offer.

The digital broadcast rights to "Seinfeld" have been held by Hulu, a Disney subsidiary, since 2015.

NBCUniversal paid $500 million over five years to get "The Office," and WarnerMedia shelled out $425 million, also over five years, to acquire "Friends" for its new HBO Max platform.

Classic television series have become a hot commodity in the escalating battle for streaming supremacy.

The current major players like Netflix and Amazon are keeping an eye on Apple and Disney, which will launch later this year, and then NBCUniversal and WarnerMedia in 2020.

Sony Pictures Television, which controls the distribution of "Seinfeld," launched its own platform, PlayStation Vue, but it never really took off.

Beyond "The Office" and "Friends," Netflix is also soon to lose the rights to the catalog of "Star Wars," Pixar and Marvel superhero films, which belong to Disney.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

    100 billion liras wasted in breakfast menus

  2. Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

    Over 40,000 Ahıska Turks granted Turkish citizenship

  3. Turkey, Iran, Russia agree on forming constitutional committee in Syria

    Turkey, Iran, Russia agree on forming constitutional committee in Syria

  4. EU allocates $38.9 million for Turkish Cypriots

    EU allocates $38.9 million for Turkish Cypriots

  5. Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport

    Machines to accept departure fee at Istanbul Airport
Recommended
Borusan Contemporary hosts Bill Viola’s first exhibition in Istanbul

Borusan Contemporary hosts Bill Viola’s first exhibition in Istanbul
Halil Altındere, an artist as a magician

Halil Altındere, an artist as a magician
Chinese director to be awarded in Turkish film festival

Chinese director to be awarded in Turkish film festival
‘Another Russia’ at Istanbul Modern

‘Another Russia’ at Istanbul Modern
Nazi comedy Jojo Rabbit wins Toronto film fest prize

Nazi comedy 'Jojo Rabbit' wins Toronto film fest prize  
Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75

Rocker Ric Ocasek, frontman of The Cars, dead at 75
WORLD UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

UK court allows appeal on Ankara deal

The U.K. Court of Appeal – the highest court within the Senior Courts of England and Wales – has granted the Alliance of Turkish Businesspeople (AOTB) permission to appeal a High Court judgment on immigration rules that have made it harder for thousands of Turks to stay in the country.
ECONOMY Steelmaker Kardemir plans new blast furnace investment

Steelmaker Kardemir plans new blast furnace investment

Kardemir, one of Turkey’s largest steelmakers, has announced plans to establish a new blast furnace with an annual production capacity of 1 million tons.
SPORTS Turkeys Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkey's Kayaalp wins gold in World Wrestling Championships

Turkish athlete Rıza Kayaalp on Sept. 17 claimed gold medal in the World Wrestling Championships in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.   