Afghanistan vows to crush ISIL havens after attack

  • August 19 2019 10:00:00

KABUL- The Associated Press
Afghanistan's president is vowing to eliminate all safe havens of the ISIL as the country marks a subdued 100th Independence Day after a horrific wedding attack claimed by the local ISIL affiliate.

President Ashraf Ghani's comments Aug. 19come as Afghanistan mourns at least 63 people killed in the Kabul bombing.

Many outraged Afghans ask whether an approaching deal between the United States and the Taliban to end nearly 18 years of fighting will bring peace to long-suffering civilians.

A sharply worded Taliban statement questions why the U.S. failed to identify the attackers in advance. Another Taliban statement marking independence says to "leave Afghanistan to the Afghans."

The U.S. envoy in talks with the Taliban says the peace process should be accelerated to help Afghanistan defeat the ISIL affiliate.

Afghanistan, Wedding, ISIL

