Activists urge Kirazlı mining licenses be revoked

  • October 16 2019 14:02:42

Activists urge Kirazlı mining licenses be revoked

ÇANAKKALE
Activists urge Kirazlı mining licenses be revoked

Environmentalists have called for mining licenses given for Turkey’s Kirazlı village in the northwestern province of Çanakkale to be revoked.

On the 82nd day of what they call a “Watch for Water and Conscience,” the environmentalists held a press meeting in the province. “Although it is a promising progress that the ministry has not renewed the [mining] license of [Alamos Gold], our demand is that [all] licenses be cancelled,” read the press statement on Oct. 15.

“The point we have reached now is the result of the righteous struggle of hundreds of thousands of people…The region should be accepted under the category of ‘special places that needs protection,’” said the statement prepared by Prof. Dr. Murat Türkeş.

The press meeting came after the Energy and Natural Resources Ministry did not renew mining concessions given to the Canadian gold company of Alamos Gold in the region.

Alamos said on Oct. 14 that while mining concessions have not been revoked and can be renewed after the expiration date, no more construction can be completed until the renewal of the concessions.

“Given the uncertainty around the timing of the concession renewal, initial production from Kirazlı has been delayed from the previous guidance of late 2020,” Alamos said in its release.

The company also said that there has been false information on their gold mining project that went viral on social media.

In August, about 5,000 people flooded the area in the vicinity of the proposed mine, protesting deforestation associated with the project and the company’s planned use of cyanide at the Kirazlı mine. Cyanide is widely used in the mining industry to treat ore in contained facilities.

“It appears that the government did not want to provoke opposition to the project by granting the renewal at this time,” Credit Suisse mining analyst Tariq Fahad wrote late Oct. 14 in a note to clients.

Alamos completed the necessary applications in 2010 for exploration of gold and silver mines in the Kirazlı-Balaban region, 30 kilometers from the center of Çanakkale and 40 kilometers from Kaz Mountains.

Alamos Gold Inc.,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

    Syrian regime entering Manbij not negative if YPG eliminated: Erdoğan

  2. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  3. Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

    Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

  4. Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

    Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

  5. Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

    Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Recommended
Top US officials visit Ankara seeking a ceasefire in northern Syria

Top US officials visit Ankara seeking a ceasefire in northern Syria
Russia recognizes Turkeys right to secure its borders: Lavrov

Russia recognizes Turkey's right to secure its borders: Lavrov
Halkbank rejects US claims over Iran sanctions

Halkbank rejects US claims over Iran sanctions
Galata Tower turns pink for breast cancer

Galata Tower turns pink for breast cancer
Turks of Greek Dodecanese face strong assimilation

'Turks of Greek Dodecanese face strong assimilation'
Court ends power plant dispute in Munzur Valley

Court ends power plant dispute in Munzur Valley
WORLD Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

British and European Union officials resumed talks to clinch a Brexit deal on Oct. 15 just a few hours after late-night negotiations wound up, but it was far from clear they would reach an agreement before a leaders’ summit on Oct. 16.

ECONOMY Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

Demand for agricultural products to rise 60% in 2030

World should prevent food loss for sustainable food access, says head of food, drink industry association
SPORTS Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain book EURO 2020 spot after 1-1 draw with Sweden

Spain qualified to UEFA EURO 2020 finals with last-minute draw with Sweden, while Switzerland boosted hopes after beating group leader Ireland. 