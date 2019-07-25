Abducted Turkish contractors in good health: Sources

  • July 25 2019 09:35:52

LAGOS- Anadolu Agency
Four Turkish contractors abducted recently in central Nigeria's Kwara State are reported to be in good health, according to multiple sources.       

"We have been able to establish proof of their life and evidence that they are in good condition," one of the sources, told Anadolu Agency in the capital city Abuja.       

"Hopefully, we should be able to secure their release soon. No one is hurt so far."       

An official source here said the abductors have established contact with the firm of the expatriates and negotiations are going on to secure their release.         

Police have said that they are investigating the crime, ruling out any negotiations with the kidnappers.         

Last week pirates attacked a cargo ship off the coast of Nigeria and kidnapped 10 Turkish sailors. Kidnapping for ransom has become a common feature in Nigeria, with foreigners and high-profile Nigerians frequently targeted.     

