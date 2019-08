Abandoned lion cub taken care by zoo staff

KAYSERİ

Adem Delioğlan, who works at the Kayseri Metropolitan Municipality Zoo, takes care of the lion cub, “Pusat,” like a father. Pusat was abandoned by his mother when he was born on April 23. He says they spend every day together, beginning early in the morning, and the cub is growing up healthy under his protection.