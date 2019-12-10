A night of swing and jazz in Istanbul

ISTANBUL

Flapper Swing, a quintet following the footsteps of famous French jazz artists Django Reinhardt, Stephane Grappelli and New Orleans’s expatriate Sidney Bechet, will be performing at Nardis Jazz Club in Istanbul on Dec. 12.

The band's repertoire includes rhythmic timbre of the 1920s, which is considered as the golden age of jazz music, and that music is defined as “a sweet blend of manouche guitars, wild soprano saxophone, sensitive silk-like vocal, supported by deep woody hum of double bass” in their own words.

With its highly appreciated music and stage performance exceeding the standards of quality, the interest of the Turkish jazz lovers to Flapper Swing have been increasing day by day.

The performance of the band will start at 21:30 local time in Turkey.

For those who miss the show, the band is expected to perform at some other venues in Istanbul on Dec. 14, Dec. 17 and Dec. 31.