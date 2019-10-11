9 civilians killed in YPG mortar attacks

  October 11 2019

ŞANLIURFA
Two civilians were killed in the Turkish border town of Suruç in the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa after the YPG fired mortar shells and rockets from Syria, bringing the total death toll to nine since the start of “Operation Peace Spring,” state-run Anadolu Agency has reported.

Seven civilians were killed in the southeastern provinces of Şanlıurfa and Mardin on Oct 10.

Muhammed Omar, a nine-month-old baby boy of Syrian nationality, and a civil servant identified as Cihan Güneş lost their lives after the YPG attacked from Syria the Akçakale district of Şanlıurfa. Another 45 were injured due to the attacks, according to a statement released by the local governor’s office.

Elif Terim and Mazlum Güneş, two 11-year-old children, were killed in the Ceylanpınar district of Şanlıurfa.

In Mardin, Fatma Yıldız, 48, and her two daughters Emine, 12, and Leyla, 15, lost their lives due to mortar attacks.

Another 24 were also injured in the Nusaybin district of Mardin, according to the local governor’s office.

Memorial services were held for the victims on Oct. 11.

The ceremony for the victims killed in Şanlıurfa were held in the provincial governor’s office. Şanlıurfa Governor Abdullah Erin was among the attendees of the ceremony. “Whatever is the name, the PKK, PYD, YPG or any other terror group, we will not allow any of them to threaten Turkey’s borders, integrity, and independence,” he said during the ceremony.

Mohammed Hani, father of the late baby, said his family fled the civil war in Syria six years ago and came Turkey.

Following the memorial service at the governor’s office, Muhammed Omar’s body was sent to Akçakale and buried at the Akçakale Cemetery, while Güneş’s body was sent to his hometown of Manisa to be buried.

The bodies of the victims killed in Mardin were taken to Şırnak where they were buried in the Ulak village. The funeral ceremony in the village mosque was attended by many officials, including Şırnak Governor Alim Hamza Pehlivan.

