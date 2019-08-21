6 killed in armed feud between families in SE Turkey

  • August 21 2019 11:36:00

DİYARBAKIR- Anadolu Agency
A gunfight broke out in southeast Turkey between three families on Aug. 21, claiming six lives and injuring nine others.         

Discord in rural Diyarbakır province exploded when the Tekin family patriarch seized his daughter, who had married a member of the nearby Poyraz family, whose members promptly went to the Tekin home in an attempt to retrieve their bride, according to local witnesses.     

Shots rang when argument quickly escalated into gunfire, with members of a third family joining the shootout on the side of the Tekin house.     

Six people were killed in the fight, while nine others were injured. Casualties were rushed to local medical facilities.     

Security forces arrested one suspect and are searching for another.         

