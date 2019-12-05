5 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

  • December 05 2019 09:20:51

5 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
5 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

Five PKK terrorists surrendered on Dec. 4 to Turkish security forces, according to the National Defense Ministry.

"Five PKK terrorists who escaped from the shelter areas in northern Iraq surrendered to our security forces in Silopi,” a district in Turkey’s southeastern Şırnak province, the ministry said on Twitter.

It noted that PKK terrorists continue to surrender as a result of decisive operations of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

    Turkey proceeds for approval of Libya deal, yet not aims tension in E Med

  2. Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey

    Ballerina, another woman, murdered in Turkey

  3. Turkey and the future of Europe

    Turkey and the future of Europe

  4. Erdoğan condemns associating Islam with terrorism

    Erdoğan condemns associating Islam with terrorism

  5. Istanbul gears up for snowy weather

    Istanbul gears up for snowy weather
Recommended
Search continues for 2 missing hikers

Search continues for 2 missing hikers

Turkish education minister unveils digital transformation program

Turkish education minister unveils digital transformation program
Complaint filed against election of Armenian Patriarch

Complaint filed against election of Armenian Patriarch
Parliamentary committee removes filter item in thermal plant law

Parliamentary committee removes 'filter item' in thermal plant law
Tobacco products getting plain packs in Turkey

Tobacco products getting plain packs in Turkey
Turkey’s borders are NATO’s borders, says communications director

Turkey’s borders are NATO’s borders, says communications director
Man confesses to university students murder

Man confesses to university student's murder
WORLD 4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland

4 people killed, 4 missing in gas blast in Poland

Rescuers recovered four bodies from the debris of a house destroyed by a gas explosion in southern Poland and were searching in sub-freezing temperatures for four people still missing, officials said on Dec. 5.
ECONOMY Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader

Right time to invest in Turkey: Italian business leader

Now is the right time to invest in Turkey, as the country offers unmissable opportunities, according to the head of the Italian Chamber of Commerce in Turkey.

SPORTS Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

Liverpool have its best start to Premier League history

Beating Everton 5-2 in Merseyside derby, Reds' Manager Klopp becomes second fastest to reach 100 wins in Premier League