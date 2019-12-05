5 PKK terrorists surrender to Turkish forces

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Five PKK terrorists surrendered on Dec. 4 to Turkish security forces, according to the National Defense Ministry.

"Five PKK terrorists who escaped from the shelter areas in northern Iraq surrendered to our security forces in Silopi,” a district in Turkey’s southeastern Şırnak province, the ministry said on Twitter.

It noted that PKK terrorists continue to surrender as a result of decisive operations of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the European Union and the United States.