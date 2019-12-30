5 PKK terrorists surrender to security forces

  December 30 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Five PKK terrorists surrendered to security forces in southeastern Turkey,  the National Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 30.

“4 PKK terrorists, who escaped from the [PKK’s] shelter areas in northern Iraq and Syria, have surrendered to our border post in Silopi [district of Şırnak province], and 1 PKK/YPG terrorist to our border post in Kızıltepe [district of Mardin province]," the ministry said in a tweet.

The dissolution of the PKK have been continuing, the ministry said.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU. It has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

