5 detained over killing of Iranian in Istanbul

  • November 28 2019 17:16:33

ISTANBUL
Turkish security forces have detained five suspects over their alleged involvement in the killing of an Iranian national in Istanbul mid-November, security sources said on Nov. 28.

The suspects were arrested in an operation conducted by the intelligence branch of the local police department and the Istanbul branch of the National Intelligence Organization (MİT) to find the perpetrators of the killing of Iranian national Mesut Mevlevi, who was killed in a drive-by-shooting in Şişli, Istanbul on Nov. 14.

A special team was established to investigate the international involvement in the killing of Mevlevi, the sources told Anadolu Agency.

Abdulvahap K., suspected to have killed Mevlevi, was arrested in an operation while hiding in a residence in Arnavutköy district of Istanbul.

Meanwhile, V.S., the suspect who allegedly supplied a weapon for Abdulvahap K., was arrested in Turkey’s southern province of Mersin.

Other suspects, including B.O. - who allegedly provided a house for the murder suspect - were arrested in a luxury residence in Istanbul.

