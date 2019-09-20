5,300 new companies started in August

  September 20 2019

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A total of 5,301 new companies were established in Turkey last month, the Turkish Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges (TOBB) announced on Sept. 20.

The number of newly launched companies in August fell 2.6% from the same month last year, according to a TOBB statement.

August figures showed that 965 companies went out of business, rising 11.4% in the same period.

The TOBB said that 971 foreign-partnered or foreign-funded new companies were formed in the month, down from 1,180 in August 2018.

In the first eight months of this year, 52,474 companies started doing business in the country, down 10.3% from the same period last year.

Sept. 20's report also noted that the number of companies that went out of business in January-August climbed 5.6% year-on-year.

Turkey's consumer confidence index at 55.8 pts in Sept
Turkey showed great resilience from last summer: Expert
Short-term external debt stock at $126B in July
Richest 20% taking bigger slice of pie
Banks to set aside provisions for $8 bln loans
Turkey looks to raise manufacturing's share of GDP
Israel vote deadlock confirmed by near-complete official results

Near-complete official results on Sept. 20 confirmed a deadlock in Israel's general election this week, putting Benny Gantz's party as the largest but without an obvious path to form a majority coalition.    
Turkey's consumer confidence index at 55.8 pts in Sept

The consumer confidence index stood at 55.8 points in September, according to the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on Sept. 20.
Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18. 