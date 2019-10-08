492 irregular migrants held in NW Turkey

EDİRNE-Anadolu Agency

A total of 492 irregular migrants were held in a border city of Turkey in the northwest, security sources has said.

The migrants -- who attempted to cross to Europe illegally -- were arrested by the local gendarmerie forces in Edirne, a Turkish province bordering Greece and Bulgaria.

The arrests came after two-days inspections by the local gendarmerie forces in Meriç and Uzunköprü districts.

The irregular migrants from Morocco, Egypt, Sudan, Yemen, Jordan, Somalia, Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Pakistan and Syria were later referred to provincial migration directorate.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since the beginning of civil war in Syria.

Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry.