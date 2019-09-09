42 Turkish firms to join leading defense fair DSEI

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Britain’s Defence and Security Equipment International (DSEI), one of the world’s leading defense industry fairs, will be attended this week by 42 Turkish companies under the leadership of Turkey's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB).

The Turkish delegation will organize official meetings with foreign countries' representatives during the fair, which begins in London tomorrow, the SSB said in a statement on Sept. 9.

It said the four-day fair will feature top-level participation from the defense industry and officials.

The fair is expected to feature over 1,600 international companies and attract 35,000 visitors from more than 50 countries, the statement said.

It highlighted that Turkish firms will introduce defense products such as armored vehicles, manned and unmanned land and air vehicles, vessel systems, weapons, electronic devices, ammo, simulators, and military textile products.

İsmail Demir, the SSB’s head, will lead the Turkish companies in the fair, the statement read.

Turkey has several important defense companies, including five among world’s top 100 defense companies, according to U.S.-based Defense News magazine.

Especially in recent years, Turkish companies have attracted growing popularity with aerial vehicles -- UAVs and helicopters -- vessels, armored cars, electronic devices, weapons, and weapon parts.