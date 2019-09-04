41 mayors get 230 years in jail for terror links

  • September 04 2019 10:02:47

41 mayors get 230 years in jail for terror links

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
41 mayors get 230 years in jail for terror links

Turkey's Interior Ministry stated on Sept. 3 that the trial court sentenced 41 suspended mayors for a total of over 237 years on the grounds of terror and terror-related crimes.     

Out of 94 mayors, 41 of them were sentenced to over 237 years of imprisonment for terror-related crimes.     

Prior to the March 31 local elections, Interior Ministry dismissed 94 mayors in accordance with the Constitution's law on municipalities concerning terror crimes and appointed the governors, deputy governors and district governors as deputies.      

20 suspended mayors due to terror crimes are pending trial behind bars and 57 of them are released on pending trial.     

One of those who was dismissed was acquitted.     

MOST POPULAR

  1. The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

    The AKP stepped up for expulsion of former prime minister

  2. Erdoğan tidying up home before key changes

    Erdoğan tidying up home before key changes

  3. Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

    Turkey has plan B if US fails to keep promises for Syria safe zone: Defense minister

  4. Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

    Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

  5. Ancient civilizations of Anatolia

    Ancient civilizations of Anatolia
Recommended
Families stage sit-in outside HDP office in SE Turkey

Families stage sit-in outside HDP office in SE Turkey
Ankara against special status on EU membership: FM

Ankara against 'special status' on EU membership: FM
Mining history begins in SE Turkey: Expert

Mining history begins in SE Turkey: Expert
Turkish, Russian aid groups sign cooperation deal

Turkish, Russian aid groups sign cooperation deal
Turkish, Greek Cypriots restores media files, paintings

Turkish, Greek Cypriots restores media files, paintings

Turkish interior minister rejects EU claim on Greece migration

Turkish interior minister rejects EU claim on Greece migration

WORLD Iran rules out direct US talks

Iran rules out direct US talks

President Hassan Rouhani on Aug. 3 ruled out holding any bilateral talks with the United States and threatened to further cut Iran's commitments to a nuclear deal within days.  
ECONOMY Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Auto sales over 239,000 in first 8 months

Turkey's passenger car and light commercial vehicle sales totaled 239,317 during the first eight months of this year, the Automotive Distributors' Association (ODD) reported on Sept. 3.       
SPORTS Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

Turkey loses 93-92 to US in OT at Basketball World Cup

Turkey lost 93-92 in overtime to the United States on Sept. 3 at the Basketball World Cup, closely missing the chance to grab its first win ever against the basketball giant.