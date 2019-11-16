4 mayors dismissed over alleged terror links

MARDIN/ŞANLIURFA-Anadolu Agency

Four mayors in eastern Turkey were dismissed for allegedly supporting terrorism on Nov. 16

The mayors of Suruç in Sanliurfa as well as the Mazıdağı, Savur, and Derik districts of Mardin -- Hatice Çevik, Nalan Özaydın, Gülistan Öncü and Mülkiye Esmez, respectively -- have been suspended, the provinces' governorships said in official announcements.

Turkey's government accuses the HDP of having links to the terrorist group YPG/PKK.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.