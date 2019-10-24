39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

  • October 24 2019 14:00:55

39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

LONDON-Anadolu Agency
39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

39 people who were found dead in a truck in Essex, England were Chinese nationals, local media reported on Oct. 24.

British police said the bodies of 39 people were found in a truck in an industrial park in Thurrock, west England on Oct. 23.

"We were called by colleagues from the ambulance service shortly before 1.40 am on Oct. 23 following the discovery of a lorry container with people inside at Waterglade Industrial Park, Eastern Avenue, Grays," a statement by Essex Police said.

"Emergency services arrived but sadly, 39 people were pronounced dead at the scene. Early indications suggest 38 are adults and one aged in their teens," it said.

Police said they have launched a murder investigation into the incident but revealed no information on nationalities of the 38 adults and the teenager who were found dead.

Local reports, including one from Sky News, said the victims were Chinese nationals.

A 25-year-old Northern Irish driver has been arrested for suspicion of murder shortly after the discovery.

The truck, which is registered in Bulgaria, is believed to have traveled from Belgium into the U.K. The arrested driver picked up the trailer in the early hours of Wednesday but an alarm was raised after he drove the truck into an industrial park.

In 2000, 58 Chinese migrants were found dead in a truck container in a similar incident in Dover, England. A Dutch truck driver was jailed for manslaughter in 2001.

 

human trafficking,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

    Simit enters Oxford English dictionary

  2. Turkey not to hesitate on taking steps if Russian promises not fulfilled: Erdoğan

    Turkey not to hesitate on taking steps if Russian promises not fulfilled: Erdoğan

  3. Has the Turkish operation succeeded?

    Has the Turkish operation succeeded?

  4. Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

    Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

  5. Turkey’s next step in Syria, to get Europe on board

    Turkey’s next step in Syria, to get Europe on board
Recommended
Israels actions in Palestine should be prevented: Turkish FM

Israel's actions in Palestine should be prevented: Turkish FM
Divided over dictator, Spain to exhume Francos remains

Divided over dictator, Spain to exhume Franco's remains
Evo Morales alleges coup attempt as Bolivia opposition claims giant fraud

Evo Morales alleges coup attempt as Bolivia opposition claims 'giant fraud'
Russian forces conduct first patrol in northern Syria

Russian forces conduct first patrol in northern Syria

Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic
Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

Trump lifts Turkey sanctions placed over Syria op

WORLD 39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

39 truck death victims believed to be Chinese nationals

The 39 people found dead in a refrigerated trailer in Essex were Chinese nationals, British media says
ECONOMY Turkeys Central Bank cuts interest rates

Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

The Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Oct. 24 cut its one-week repo rate by 250 basis points.
SPORTS NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irvings efforts

NBA: Brooklyn Nets lose despite Irving's efforts

Minnesota Timberwolves defeats Brooklyn Nets 127-126 in overtime