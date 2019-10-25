39 FETO suspects detained in capital Ankara

  • October 25 2019 11:04:01

39 FETO suspects detained in capital Ankara

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
39 FETO suspects detained in capital Ankara

Turkish police officers issued warrants for 53 suspects on Oct. 25 and detained 39 of them for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's office in Turkey's capital city Ankara issued warrants for 53 suspects who are accused of using the terror group's encrypted smartphone messaging app, ByLock.

One of the suspects was identified as Ali Emre Öksuz, the cousin of Adil Öksuz -- a theology professor, alleged to be the "imam" of FETO members in the air force and a key link between U.S.-based FETO leader Fetullah Gülen and coup plotters in Turkey -- said a source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police officers arrested 39 suspects and the operations continue to arrest the remaining ones.

The FETO and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup attempt of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

    Erdoğan slams EU for policy against Turkey

  2. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates

  3. Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

    Greece does not let Turkey restore ‘even a single fountain’: Academic

  4. US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

    US should hand YPG leader over to Ankara: Erdoğan

  5. Seven great holiday destinations near Istanbul

    Seven great holiday destinations near Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey’s largest animal hospital moves to prefabricated offices

Turkey’s largest animal hospital moves to prefabricated offices
Turkey seeks 80 with warrants for suspected FETO ties

Turkey seeks 80 with warrants for suspected FETO ties
Trustees appointed to four HDP municipalities in Turkey’s southeast

Trustees appointed to four HDP municipalities in Turkey’s southeast
Hagia Sophia visitors to reach three million threshold in 2019

Hagia Sophia visitors to reach three million threshold in 2019
Istanbul municipality challenges landmark tender

Istanbul municipality challenges landmark tender
Turkish man gets life sentence for murder of ex-wife

Turkish man gets life sentence for murder of ex-wife
WORLD British PM Johnson calls for election to break Brexit deadlock

British PM Johnson calls for election to break Brexit deadlock

British PM Johnson calls for a general election to break Brexit impasse, conceding for the first time he will not meet his “do or die” deadline to leave EU
ECONOMY Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September

Central Bank reserves total $101.1B in September

The official reserves of the Central Bank totaled $101.1 billion in September, data shows

SPORTS EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 76-60

EuroLeague: Anadolu Efes beat Real Madrid 76-60

Turkish powerhouse grabs third EuroLeague win this season after beating Spanish club at Sinan Erdem Dome