34 Turkish universities enter world university rankings

  • November 23 2019 12:09:28

34 Turkish universities enter world university rankings

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
34 Turkish universities enter world university rankings

A total of 34 Turkish universities have entered the 2020 Times Higher Education world university rankings.

The Times ranking lists 1,400 universities from 92 countries this year, according to Turkey’s Ajans Press.

A total of 60 universities from U.S., 28 from the U.K., and 23 from Germany have found themselves in the top 200 universities on the list. 

Oxford University claimed the top spot for the fourth consecutive year. 

Research released on Nov. 22 by Ajans Press and PRNet media monitoring centers revealed that a total of 145,022 news about Turkish universities were reported this year. 

Events, conferences and interviews organized by Turkish universities and some of their new technological discoveries trended the news.

Ankara-based Çankaya University and Istanbul-based Sabancı University found itself in the range ranking from 401-500, whereas Bilkent and Hacettepe Universities in Ankara and Koç University in Istanbul entered the list in the range ranking 501-600 globally.

Bilkent University,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to prove alleged meeting with CHP member

    Erdoğan calls on Kılıçdaroğlu to prove alleged meeting with CHP member

  2. Legendary ferry to return to Istanbul’s waters

    Legendary ferry to return to Istanbul’s waters

  3. Turkish parliament ratifies new taxes

    Turkish parliament ratifies new taxes

  4. Ankara working on natural gas pipeline between Turkey, Turkish Cyprus: Minister

    Ankara working on natural gas pipeline between Turkey, Turkish Cyprus: Minister

  5. Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems

    Turkey to activate S-400 missile defense systems
Recommended
Turkish, Russian troops complete tenth joint patrols in N Syria

Turkish, Russian troops complete tenth joint patrols in N Syria
Turkey neutralizes 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkey 'neutralizes' 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
Security forces seize drugs in southeast Turkey

Security forces seize drugs in southeast Turkey
Turkish official slams Islamophobic attack in Australia

Turkish official slams Islamophobic attack in Australia
Istanbul to host major intl events next week

Istanbul to host major int'l events next week
Arrested lawyer accused of providing personal data of Turks to German embassy

Arrested lawyer accused of providing personal data of Turks to German embassy
WORLD Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

Ankara says 3 killed, 20 injured in YPG/PKK attack in N Syria

The PKK/YPG terror group killed at least three civilians and injured 20 others in a car bomb attack in northern Syria, Turkey's Ministry of National Defense said on Nov. 23.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to launch Antalya-Geneva flights

Turkish Airlines to launch Antalya-Geneva flights

Turkish Airlines will launch direct flights between the southern holiday resort of Antalya and Geneva, Switzerland later next year, the national flag carrier announced on Nov. 22.
SPORTS The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

The show goes on: Anadolu Efes extends winning streak in EuroLeague

Turkish basketball giants Anadolu Efes beats AX Armani Exchange Milan 81-76 on Nov. 21 to earn their fourth straight win in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague regular season.