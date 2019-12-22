30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

  • December 22 2019 17:27:22

30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

DALLAS-The Associated Press
30-plus years of ‘Garfield’ comic strips to sell at auction

Cartoonist Jim Davis is offering up more than 11,000 “Garfieldcomic strips hand-drawn on paper in an auction that will stretch into the coming years, with at least a couple of strips featuring the always-hungry orange cat with a sardonic sense of humor available weekly.

“There are just so many, and it was such a daunting task to figure what to do with them so that they could be out there where people enjoy them too,” said Davis, creator of the comic strip that appears in newspapers around the world and has spawned TV shows, movies and books.

Dallas-based Heritage Auctions began offering up the strips in August. The auction house is selling two daily strips each week, along with longer Sunday strips being offered during the large-scale auctions throughout the year.

The strips span from the launch of “Garfield” in 1978 to 2011, when Davis began drawing the strip digitally. He says he still draws it by hand but now it’s with a stylus on a tablet instead of on paper with a pencil, pen and brush.

Comic art collector Nagib Baltagi has purchased about 20 of the strips so far and plans to bid on more. The 36-year-old said the “Garfield” auction particularly resonated because he loved as a kid watching the cartoons and reading the books.

Brian Wiedman, a comic grader at Heritage, says the daily strips are currently selling on average from around $500 to $700, and the longer Sunday strips are selling for $1,500 to $3,000.

He said the value is often determined by “who is doing what, when and where.”

“So Garfield eating lasagna, which is a trademark for him, that would be considered kind of one of the more expensive ones,” Wiedman said.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Erdoğan says Turkey will hold Canal Istanbul tender in coming weeks

    Erdoğan says Turkey will hold Canal Istanbul tender in coming weeks

  2. Germany and EU condemn US sanctions on gas pipeline

    Germany and EU condemn US sanctions on gas pipeline

  3. Turkey to unveil first indigenous car prototype next week

    Turkey to unveil first indigenous car prototype next week

  4. UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

    UEFA fines Turkey football body for military salute

  5. Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats

    Turkey ranks in top 10 among best countries for expats
Recommended
Art exhibit by 12-year-old ‘young Pollock’ opens in NY

Art exhibit by 12-year-old ‘young Pollock’ opens in NY
Netflix courts controversy with Middle East thriller Messiah

Netflix courts controversy with Middle East thriller 'Messiah'
Mysterious artist Banksy unveils dark nativity in Bethlehem

Mysterious artist Banksy unveils dark nativity in Bethlehem

Vegans ‘need to be aware of B12 deficiency risk’

Vegans ‘need to be aware of B12 deficiency risk’
Professor’s books serve young archaeologists

Professor’s books serve young archaeologists
Latest Star Wars gets worst reviews in decades

Latest 'Star Wars' gets worst reviews in decades
WORLD Under pressure Australia PM visits beleaguered firefighters

Under pressure Australia PM visits beleaguered firefighters  

Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited firefighters battling Australia's bushfire crisis on Dec. 22 as he apologised for a Hawaiian holiday that ended early after public outrage.    
ECONOMY Turkey’s service exports run surplus of $28 bln in 10 months

Turkey’s service exports run surplus of $28 bln in 10 months

Turkey’s services sector exports ran a surplus of $28 billion in the first 10 months of this year with a 22 percent increase compared with the same term last year, the country’s trade minister has said.
SPORTS Galatasaray falls away in title race

Galatasaray falls away in title race

Reigning champs Galatasaray fell away in the title race of the Turkish football league after losing against Göztepe on Dec. 21. 