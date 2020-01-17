3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least three Turkish soldiers were killed during an anti-terror operation in northern Syria, an official statement said on Jan. 6.

The soldiers were killed in a car bomb attack during a road control in the Operation Peace Spring zone, said the statement by Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

The ministry extended condolences to the grieving families.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (October 2019).

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.