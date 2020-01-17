3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

  • January 17 2020 09:37:46

3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
3 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

At least three Turkish soldiers were killed during an anti-terror operation in northern Syria, an official statement said on Jan. 6.

The soldiers were killed in a car bomb attack during a road control in the Operation Peace Spring zone, said the statement by Turkey’s Defense Ministry.

The ministry extended condolences to the grieving families.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terrorist corridor there: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (October 2019).

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate YPG/PKK terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants YPG/PKK terrorists to withdraw from the region so a safe zone can be created to pave the way for the safe return of some 2 million refugees.

The U.S.-backed SDF, a group dominated by the YPG, has been controlling some 28 percent of the Syrian territories, including the most of the 911-kilometer-long Syria-Turkey border.

Turkey deems the YPG the Syrian offshoot of the illegal PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organization also by the United States and the EU.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

    Turkey to keep backing legitimate Libyan gov’t: Turkish president

  2. Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

    Ankara says E Med Gas Forum 'far from reality'

  3. Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

    Historic Virgin Mary Church reopens as library

  4. Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

    Turkey's Central Bank cuts interest rates 75 bps

  5. New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul

    New walking tour app spotlights multicultural Istanbul
Recommended
Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices

Turkey releases images of alleged Ghosn accomplices
Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast

Turkey launches Operation Kapan-4 Mava in its southeast
Body of missing man found in southern Turkey

Body of missing man found in southern Turkey
FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln

FETÖ cult member defrauds US army of more than $23 mln
Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark

Turkey deports foreign terrorist to Denmark
Turkish, US officials discuss Libya, Syria

Turkish, US officials discuss Libya, Syria
WORLD Haftar seeks support in Greece

Haftar seeks support in Greece

The commander of forces fighting the U.N.-supported government in war-torn Libya has begun meetings in Athens.
ECONOMY Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Short-term foreign debt stock reaches $114.6 bln

Turkey's central bank on Jan. 17 reported that the country's short-term external debt stock amounted to $114.6 billion as of the end of November 2019.
SPORTS EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

EuroLeague: Barcelona stun Fenerbahçe Beko in Istanbul

Turkey's Fenerbahçe Beko suffered a frustrating home loss to Barcelona on Jan. 17 that ended the Istanbul club's three-game winning streak in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague.