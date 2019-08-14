3 Turkish citizens get Pakistan's top civilian awards

  • August 14 2019 14:11:20

3 Turkish citizens get Pakistan's top civilian awards

KARACHI-Anadolu Agency
3 Turkish citizens get Pakistans top civilian awards

Pakistan announced to confer its top civilian awards on three Turkish citizens, two parliamentarians and a top official in the Health Ministry, marking country’s 73rd Independence Day, on Aug. 14.

An official statement said that Pakistani President Arif Alvi has approved country’s third top civilian award Sitara-e-Quaid-i-Azam to Ali Şahin and Muhammet Balta, both members of Turkish Parliament, in recognition of their services for promoting friendship between Turkey and Pakistan.

Both of them represent ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in the Parliament.

Former Deputy Minister for EU Affairs, Şahin, is currently heading the Inter-parliamentary Turkey-Pakistan Friendship Group. Balta, a deputy from Trabzon, a city on the Black Sea coast of northeast Turkey, is former head of the same friendship group.

President Alvi also approved another third highest civilian award Sitara-e-Imtiaz to Selami Kılıç, who is heading the EU and foreign affairs in the Turkish Ministry of Health, for his services to Pakistan.

The awards will be formally given at a ceremony, to be held, on eve of the Pakistan Day, on March 23, 2020.

Turkey, Pakistan, civilian awards

MOST POPULAR

  1. New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

    New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

  2. Preparations begin with US delegation for Syria joint operations center

    Preparations begin with US delegation for Syria joint operations center

  3. Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

    Envoy pleads UNSC membership for Turkey and Indonesia

  4. 28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

    28 Turkish pilgrims die during Hajj pilgrimage season

  5. Turkey’s active communications satellite fleet to grow to six: Minister

    Turkey’s active communications satellite fleet to grow to six: Minister
Recommended
Female coast guard officers feel joy and sorrows deeply

Female coast guard officers feel joy and sorrows deeply
Some 1,400 turtle hatchlings reach sea at Antalya beach

Some 1,400 turtle hatchlings reach sea at Antalya beach
Turkish security forces neutralize 3 terrorists

Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 3 terrorists
Top Niger, S Leone diplomats due in Turkey

Top Niger, S Leone diplomats due in Turkey

Turkish Police seize 72,000 drug pills in Istanbul

Turkish Police seize 72,000 drug pills in Istanbul
Turkey’s active communications satellite fleet to grow to six: Minister

Turkey’s active communications satellite fleet to grow to six: Minister
WORLD Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell

Alleged Christchurch gunman sends letter from prison cell

New Zealand officials admitted on Aug. 14 that they made a mistake by allowing the man accused of killing 51 people at two Christchurch mosques to send a hand-written letter from his prison cell.
ECONOMY German economy shrinks amid trade concerns, auto woes

German economy shrinks amid trade concerns, auto woes

The German economy shrank by 0.1 percent in the second quarter from the previous quarter as global trade conflicts and troubles in the auto industry weighed on Europe’s largest economy.
SPORTS Olympiacos eliminate Başakşehir in UCL quals

Olympiacos eliminate Başakşehir in UCL quals

Turkish Super Lig club Istanbul Başakşehir were eliminated by Olympiacos 3-0 aggregate in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round late on Aug. 13.