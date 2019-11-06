3 terrorists ‘neutralized’ in SE Turkey

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

At least three terrorists were “neutralized” in Turkey’s southeastern Diyarbakir province, the Turkish Interior Ministry said on Nov. 5.

According to the ministry, the terrorists were “neutralized” in an air-backed operation conducted by the country’s gendarmerie forces in the rural areas of the province.

The operation is still underway, the ministry added.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.