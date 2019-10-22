3-month Atatürk exhibit starts next week

  • October 22 2019 09:47:00

KOCAELİ-Anadolu Agency
A three-month exhibit of the personal effects and photos of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the founder of modern Turkey, will start in northwestern Turkey on Oct. 28, according to an official statement on Oct. 21.

The Atatürk exhibition will take place at the historical Izmit train station in the province of Kocaeli, marking the 96th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey, said the Kocaeli Governor's Office.

Many historical documents and objects inherited from Salih Bozok, a close aide to Atatürk, will be featured.

In addition, the collection of Eriş Ülger, a diplomat and historian who was adopted by Sabiha Gökçen -- one of Atatürk's daughters and the world's first female fighter pilot -- will also be displayed.

The exhibit, which took three-and-a-half years to prepare, will include 150 objects and photos never before seen on display.

Effects from Atatürk's mother and wife will also be included in the show, which is set to run through next Jan. 31.

