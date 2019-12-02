25-FETÖ linked suspects remanded into custody

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
A total of 25 suspects were remanded into custody for suspected links to the FETÖ) the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt in Turkey, according to judicial sources on Dec. 2.

Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace remanded suspects, including on active-duty soldiers, as part of investigation into the infiltration of the terror group into the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK).

The suspects were accused of being a member of an armed terror organization.

Arrest warrants were issued for nine other suspects.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Guüen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions,
particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

